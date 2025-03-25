Whitby Resolution net 5-5 draw in Scarborough Table Tennis League Division 2 classic against Picadore

Whitby Resolution, are, from left, Barry Davies, John Hanson and Vic Wilson.

​In Scarborough Table Tennis League Division Two, it was a busy week for Whitby Resolution.

Their match on Monday with Picadore was a minor classic, the score finishing 5-5.

Picadore’s Steve Atkinson, pipped John Hanson 14-12 in the fifth set to finish the match with a treble.

Whitby’s Stuart Brown was also involved in two matches that went to the final set, winning one against Tony Ingham, but losing out to Vic Hollingsworth.

Hanson and Barry Davies beat Hollingsworth and Atkinson in the doubles to ensure the match finished all-square.

On Thursday, Whitby lost 8-2 to leaders Premier Club Piranhas.

Youngsters Seb Richards and Phoebe O’Brien won all their singles, but both needed five sets to beat Whitby number one John Hanson.

Premier Club Wolves’ youthful side lost 6-4 to veterans US, in a tight match.

Wolves’ Ben Ottaway was the player of the match with a treble that included a five set win over the higher ranked Tom Byrne.

However, Robert Ottoway’s win over Adam Pietrzyk, also in five sets, was Wolves only other point, with US running out 6-4 winners.

In Division One, Premier Club Eagles’ 7-3 win over Corinthians Tigers virtually assured them the title, with three rounds of fixtures remaining.

In a quality contest, all six players on display are currently ranked in Scarborough’s top 10.

Eagles’ Louis Fell was the strongest player, winning all three singles, and teaming up with Mia Longman to beat Martin Lowe and Gary Connolly across five sets in the doubles.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Corinthians Panthers won 6-4 against Keep it Pimple.

Panthers’ Peter Ozon hit top form and walked away with four of the winning team’s points.

Dale Symons picked up two additional points, while the in-form Alistair Hutchinson was KiP’s top performer with two wins.

In Division Three, the third-placed team beat fourth, as Premier Club Sharks drubbed Premier Club Scorpions 10-0.

Statistically Chloe Manalastas was the player of the match as she lost the fewest number of sets. Jamie Curran and Liam Timmins were pushed harder in their matches.

Aleksandra Michalik starred for Premier Club Dolphins as they drew 5-5 with Premier Club Penguins.

A five-set win over Andrew Payne set up her treble. Payne lost another tight match, 11-6, 11-8, 4-11, 7-11, 7-11 against Chloe Manastalas and had to settle for just one win.

Payne redeemed himself in the doubles, in partnership with Jen Fell.

A three-set win over Michalik and Hieu Dam helped snatch a draw for Penguins.