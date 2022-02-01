Whitby's Andy Chilton wins Guisborough DMC's Alan Fothergill Trial at Aislaby quarry

Whitby's Andy Chilton. Photos by John Watson

Although low scoring in the experts it was due to exceptional riding rather than easy sections, writes John Watson.

The fourth took a mark off both Chilton and Austermuhle.

Good rides here from Scarborough's James Carr, and returning Staithes rider, Jack Howell. Chilton almost let it slip away in the last three quarry sections but hung on to take the win.

Jack Howell returned to action Photo by John Watson

York's Peter Sharp was at his best to take the Intermediate win, his hard-fought three on the climb of six and a solid ride on section eight eased him three clear of a typical gutsy ride by Eboracum man, Ben Handley.

Skelton's Liam Smith dominated Clubman A class, just two marks lost on the third, leaving Glenn Quinn and Stephen Bennett to battle for second, Quinn holding on by one mark.

Determined not to be knocked off his perch in Clubman B class, the elder statesman of trials,

Paul Nelson did just enough to stay in front of a couple of experienced riders from Whitby, Kevin Marsay and Colin Bailey, with the inimitable iron man from Pickering, Dave Wardell in fourth place.

Results

Expert: Andy Chilton (Birkett Scorpa) 6, Ian Austermuhle (Beta) 7, James Carr (AM Scorpa) 19.

Intermediate: Peter Sharp (Vertigo) 33, Ben Handley (Gas Gas) 36, Rob McNeil (Gas Gas) 41.

C/man A: Liam Smith (Montesa) 2, Glen Quinn (TRS) 14, Stephen Bennett (Vertigo) 15.

C/man B: Paul Nelson (Repsol) 2, Kevin Marsay (Beta) 4 m/c`s, Colin Bailey (Scorpa) 4.

Twinshock: Simon Mepham (Cub) 2, Philip Baxter (SWM) 20, Robert Jones ((Honda TLR) 35.

Adult white: Jo Minns (Montesa) 4, Gareth Moor (Beta) 10, Paul Harrison (Honda) 12.

Youth A: Bill Reeves (Sherco) 33.

Youth B: Connor Watson (Scorpa) 20, Mason Vasey (Gas Gas) 32, Matilda Arbon (Sherco) 42.

Youth C: Louie McGee (Beta) 78.

Youth D: Rowan Harland (Beta) 32, Joshua Tate (Oset) 38, Frankie Carter (Oset) 54.