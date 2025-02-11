William Anderson races to 10th North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun victory
Martin Pepworth achieved a 100th parkrun, also his 87th at the Wykeham event, and on the day was first Over-55, writes Mick Thompson.
William Anderson won the parkrun for a 10th time, Sarah Chadwick led the club females, finishing fourth female overall of 64.
Other Male results: C. Brown 22nd, 1st O50, R. Powell 2nd O50. N. Kilroe 2nd 10 yrs, D. Lester 5th O50, C. Clayton 2nd O55, C. Allen 1st O65, P. Shepherdson 7th O60, M.Whiteley 2nd O65, M. Padgham 5th O65, M.Thompson 1st O85.
Other Female results: J.Graves 1st O60, J. Clayton 1st O55, L. Lester 3rd O45, G, Metcalfe 35th, C. Bilton 4th O45, H. Butterworth 1st O50, A. Metcalfe 2nd O60, S. Vaughan 5th O45, S. Shepherdson 3rd O50, E. Fordyce 3rd O55, N. Edmond 5th O55, H. Casey 4th O60.
Helpers: Carey Bilton, Hilary Casey, Robert Glover, Mik Lambert, Helen Layton. Chris & Jacob Waite
Sewerby: Linda Hinchliffe 1st O50, Mary Slater 1st O75, Patricia Keenan 5th O70
Dalby: Andrew Kaufman 2nd overall of 163, 1st O40, Katy Rawnsley 5th female overall of 74, 1st O50.
Endcliffe: Giulia Wilkins 60th female overall of 252, 4th O45.
Oldham: Kevin Hutchings 8th O55.
Batley: Rob Preston 118th overall of 180.
Hexham: Alison Morgan Harrison-Lee 7th O55.
Easingwold: Martin Rutt 38th overall of 220.
Beverley: Lee Wiles 38th of 243.
Denton Dene: Harry Whitehouse 1st O75.