Treasurer Dave Perrett is leading the Whitby Sea Anglers Association league table by a single ounce from fellow Whitby angler Brian Harland after 10 matches of the season.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:11 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 12:11 GMT
Dave Perrett with Sunday's Heaviest Fish - 5lb 2½oz.Dave Perrett with Sunday's Heaviest Fish - 5lb 2½oz.
Dave Perrett with Sunday's Heaviest Fish - 5lb 2½oz.

Both anglers have made a storming start, with third-placed Col Stainthorpe almost 35 pounds behind them.

Whitby Sea Anglers Asociation League Leaderboard ‘Top Ten’

1st - Dave Perrett - 56 fish 91 lb 04 oz

2nd - Brian Harland - 64 fish 91 lb 03 oz

3rd - Col Stainthorpe - 47 fish 56 lb 07 oz

4th - Dave Hambley - 31 fish 52 lb 03 oz

5th - Ryan Collinson - 26 fish 38 lb 06 oz

6th - Peter Horbury - 25 fish 35 lb 01 oz

7th - Jason Ebison - 23 fish 34 lb 09 oz

8th - Davey Turnbull - 10 fish 31 lb 12 oz

9th - Neil Eglon - 6 fish 19 lb 12 oz

10th - Rob Taylor - 11 fish 16 lb 07 oz

