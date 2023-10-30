WSAA
Treasurer Dave Perrett is leading the Whitby Sea Anglers Association league table by a single ounce from fellow Whitby angler Brian Harland after 10 matches of the season.
Both anglers have made a storming start, with third-placed Col Stainthorpe almost 35 pounds behind them.
Whitby Sea Anglers Asociation League Leaderboard ‘Top Ten’
1st - Dave Perrett - 56 fish 91 lb 04 oz
2nd - Brian Harland - 64 fish 91 lb 03 oz
3rd - Col Stainthorpe - 47 fish 56 lb 07 oz
4th - Dave Hambley - 31 fish 52 lb 03 oz
5th - Ryan Collinson - 26 fish 38 lb 06 oz
6th - Peter Horbury - 25 fish 35 lb 01 oz
7th - Jason Ebison - 23 fish 34 lb 09 oz
8th - Davey Turnbull - 10 fish 31 lb 12 oz
9th - Neil Eglon - 6 fish 19 lb 12 oz
10th - Rob Taylor - 11 fish 16 lb 07 oz