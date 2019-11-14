Pat Roberts takes over as Scarborough CC skipper
Newly-appointed Scarborough Cricket Club 1st XI skipper Pat Roberts is looking forward to the challenge ahead.
He signed for the club following the departure of former captain Sam Drury, who looks set to join Bradford League club Hanging Heaton.
“It’s a great opportunity for myself and I’m absolutely privileged to be captain of such a prestigious club,” he said.
Last season Roberts scored 449 runs with a high score of 61 not out and admits he can’t wait to play at North Marine Road.
He added: “I’ve had a change of scenario due to my new job, but I’ve played at North Marine Road when I was a kid and it was always a highlight for me.
“The ground is exceptional and I can’t wait to play down there.”
The former Barnard Castle and Cheshire player is hoping to use his wealth of experience and knowledge throughout the club.
The wicketkeeper added: “I’m under no illusions that the club’s going through a transition phase and I’m trying to put them back on the local cricketing map.
“Hopefully I will be able to invest my time into the youngsters at the club and look to bring all three sides together.
“I’m back enjoying my cricket and looking forward to meeting all the lads.”