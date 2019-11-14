Pat Roberts takes over as Scarborough CC skipper

New 1st XI skipper at Scarborough CC - Pat Roberts

He signed for the club following the departure of former captain Sam Drury, who looks set to join Bradford League club Hanging Heaton.

“It’s a great opportunity for myself and I’m absolutely privileged to be captain of such a prestigious club,” he said.

Last season Roberts scored 449 runs with a high score of 61 not out and admits he can’t wait to play at North Marine Road.

He added: “I’ve had a change of scenario due to my new job, but I’ve played at North Marine Road when I was a kid and it was always a highlight for me.

“The ground is exceptional and I can’t wait to play down there.”

The former Barnard Castle and Cheshire player is hoping to use his wealth of experience and knowledge throughout the club.

The wicketkeeper added: “I’m under no illusions that the club’s going through a transition phase and I’m trying to put them back on the local cricketing map.

“Hopefully I will be able to invest my time into the youngsters at the club and look to bring all three sides together.