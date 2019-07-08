Bridlington 2nds v Thornton Dale''PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

PHOTO FOCUS - Bridlington 2nds v Thornton Dale

Bridlington CC 2nds boosted their bid for promotion from Scarborough Beckett League Division One with a win at home to Thornton Dale on Sunday.

Dominick Taylor was at the game at Dukes Park to take photos for the Scarborough News and Bridlington Free Press.

Bridlington 2nds v Thornton Dale
Bridlington 2nds v Thornton Dale
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Bridlington 2nds v Thornton Dale
Bridlington 2nds v Thornton Dale
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Bridlington 2nds v Thornton Dale
Bridlington 2nds v Thornton Dale
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Bridlington 2nds v Thornton Dale
Bridlington 2nds v Thornton Dale
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3