Round Britain and Ireland cyclist set to arrive in Scarborough South Bay this Thursday

Cyclist Kiko Matthews is to stop off in Scarborough on Thursday (July 18) as part of her astonishing quest to cycle 7,200km around the UK and Irish coastlines, raising awareness of plastic pollution.

With the local community at hand, Kiko will do a beach clean - one of 70 on her travels - on South Bay between 5pm and 6.30pm.

Meet on the beach by the West Pier car park at 5pm. Equipment is provided.

Kiko said: “On most evenings of the challenge, I will also complete a local beach clean.

“My focus for this project is not to be the fastest, but to raise awareness of the problem of single-use plastic and engage communities to help tackle it.”

The Baytown Coffee Company is supporting her visit and will be on hand to help and provide the troops with fresh coffee.