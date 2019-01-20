Brining moves on after Salford Red Devils departure

Scarborough-born Kriss Brining has been snapped up quickly after his recent departure from Super League outfit Salford Red Devils.

Brining has rejoined his former club York City Knights and was in the stands to watch his new teammates in pre-season action against Dewsbury Rams on Saturday.

The Scarborough-born hooker scored 45 tries in 45 appearances in his last two years with York and also impressed during his first season in the Super League, scoring five tries in before injury struck.

"He will be a big asset for the whole club not just the team," Knights coach James Ford told the York Free Press.

York's Betfred Championship campaign begins when they host Toronto Wolfpack on February 3.