Knights return could be on cards for Brining

Scarborough's Kriss Brining could be on his way back to his former club York City Knights.

The 25-year-old hooker was released by Salford Red Devils last month, but is still looking for a new club.

Knights head coach James Ford told the York Press: "He is one of the better players we have produced in recent years and it would be great to be able to bring him back home rather than see him go elsewhere.

"But we don't want to overstretch ourselves at this stage of the season. We will see how things go in other departments and, if they're as promising as we hope, we will hopefully do some business."

The former Knights man joined the Red Devils in 2017 and made 24 appearances in his first Betfred Super League campaign.

He scored five tries in his debut season at the highest level, but was unable to feature in the 2018 season due to frustrating injury woes.

Ian Watson, Devils head coach said after Brining's release: “It was an extremely tough decision to let Kriss go.

“Kriss was one of my first signings and I’d have loved to have continued our journey together. I’m still of the opinion that Kriss still has the potential to go far in the game.

“I’m hopeful that we can work together again in the future and this is something I’ve discussed with Kriss. Hopefully he gets his career back up and running but due to current circumstances we were unable to offer Kriss a deal for next season."

“We already have three hookers signed up for the 2019 season and with Kriss still trying to overcome a long-term injury we came to the decision to let Kriss go which wasn’t easy for us.”