Kriss Brining leaves Salford Red Devils

Scarborough-born Kriss Brining has left Betfred Super League club Salford Red Devils.

The former York City Knights man joined the Red Devils in 2017 and made 24 appearances in his first Betfred Super League campaign.

He scored five tries in his debut season at the highest level, but was unable to feature in the 2018 season due to frustrating injury woes.

Ian Watson, Devils head coach said: “It was an extremely tough decision to let Kriss go.

“Kriss was one of my first signings and I’d have loved to have continued our journey together. I’m still of the opinion that Kriss still has the potential to go far in the game.

“I’m hopeful that we can work together again in the future and this is something I’ve discussed with Kriss. Hopefully he gets his career back up and running but due to current circumstances we were unable to offer Kriss a deal for next season."

“We already have three hookers signed up for the 2019 season and with Kriss still trying to overcome a long-term injury we came to the decision to let Kriss go which wasn’t easy for us.”