Pirates brought back down to earth after Elland defeat

The Scarborough Pirates suffered a heavy loss away to Elland in the Yorkshire Men’s League.

Travelling with 18 men and confident after winning their first two games, the Pirates came crashing down to the earth with a bang.

The home side scored first five minutes into the contest, but Scarborough replied with through hooker John Costine.

The home side were running very strong lines and winning the collision putting the Pirates on the back foot in defence for most of the game.

Front rowers Zac Metcalfe and Liam Braithwaite worked tirelessly throughout.

The returning Jordan Holloway and Marcus Paddock both put in good shifts.

But the highlight of the match was veteran Mark Burton, pulling on a shirt for the first time as a Pirate and playing for the first time in 15 years.

This couldn’t help the Pirates, who lost out 56-10.

Alex Paddock was named as their man of the match.

Coach Keith Paddock said: “I’m very disappointed with the result, not how the lads played, just the result.

“Though we could have done things better.

“Our contact was poor, we weren’t dominating the tackle, meaning the defensive line couldn’t get back and set in time for the next attack, so we were always under pressure.

“We didn’t have our strongest side out, but sometimes you’ve got to concede and accept they were bigger faster and stronger.

“We picked up a couple more injuries to key players, but we have two weeks off now so time to recover.”