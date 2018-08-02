Pirates call it quits with three games left to play

Scarborough Pirates have made the decision to pull out of the Yorkshire Mens League Division Three with a trio of games remaining.

A club statement has pointed to a lack of fixtures in recent weeks as the main reason for their resignation.

It read: “Due to the lack games being played through the current season the commitment levels and availability of players has diminished.

“This in turn has had a knock-on effect and we have made the decision to withdraw from the competition, meaning our three remaining scheduled fixtures will not be fulfilled.

“We can only put this down too a lack of interest as a number of teams postponing or not fulfilling fixtures has left us playing only two games in eight weeks.

“Unfortunately this trend isn’t just confined to our division and is happening even at Conference League level.

“As the club looks to next year’s summer competition we will be looking to restructure our coaching staff and players.

“A new head and assistant coach will be required with a huge player recruitment drive.

“The club would like to thank all our sponsors and supporters.

“The juniors will continue their season after the summer break.”