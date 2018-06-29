Scarborough Pirates Under-12s battle past Batley

Scarborough Pirates Under-12s put back-to-back wins together against Batley Boys.

Batley scored first early on, putting the home side under pressure straight away.

With both front row forwards Harry Burgess and Tiernan Ingham unavailable, Ella Byerley was asked to step up and do the job and the visitors were unable to contain her power as she broke three tackles to power over the line for her first ever try. Cooper Paddock converted and the Pirates led.

Next on the score board was Will Stokoe after good forward work from Daniel Overfield and Luke Seavers brought good field position and Stokoe dummied to pass and shot through the hole in the defensive line to clear 30 metres and touch down.

Batley replied with a touchdown in the corner.

Not to be outdone, Oliver Wells fancied his chances and bagged himself a brace.

The first came off a scrum and the ball was shipped to the wing, where Wells left the chasing defenders in his wake to score in similar fashion. Paddock again converted.

Batley scored just before half-time to make it 20-12.

Not long after the break Wells put himself in the right place at the right time again to pick up his third of game. Paddock converted again.

With both defences working hard, Warren Pearson, Byerley, Overfield and Seavers earned a penalty 10 metres out, Paddock took the tap, dummied and crashed over the line before converting his try.

Some crisp work from hooker Lucas Brown delivered some perfect passes to set Stokoe up for his second of the game before converting himself.

Batley crossed a further two times but the Pirates had sealed a 38-24 win.