Coach Smith insists his side will bounce back

Scarborough RUFC coach Simon Smith insists his side will be fired up and out to bounce back from their defeat at Moortown when they host North Ribblesdale this week.

Smith’s promotion-chasing side moved down to third in the Yorkshire One table after their 34-12 loss at Moortown, leapfrogged in the standings by Heath.

Scarborough end 2017 with back-to-back home games with two of the bottom three visiting Silver Royd.

North Ribblesdale make the long journey to the coast from their Settle base this weekend before second-bottom Wheatley Hills come to Silver Royd, and Smith is adamant his side will bounce back and end the year on a positive note.

“While it was disappointing to lose at Moortown, the performance wasn’t as bad as the scoreline suggests,” Smith said.

“The spirit in the camp is good this year and we have the perfect chance to bounce back and finish the year on a high with home games against North Ribblesdale and Wheatley Hills.

“I think outside York, the chasing pack for second are likely to lose three or four games along the way, and we’re no different.”

Smith’s squad is looking a little thin on the ground at the moment, with injuries to Jordan Wakeham, Tom Harrison, Ali Sutton and Matty Young, while Phil Watson missed Saturday’s trip to Moortown and Drew Govier limped off just 25 minutes in.

The coach is hoping his squad will cope with their festive fixtures, while having one eye on a potentially huge clash against runaway Yorkshire One leaders York at Silver Royd on January 13.

Smith said: “The squad is at its limits at the moment with the players we have out injured.

“There are guys coming up into the side who have limited first team experience, and they’re giving it their all.

“I’m really hoping for two home wins against North Ribb’ and Wheatley Hills, and then to have a full compliment of players available so we can give York a good test on our home soil in the New Year.”