County rugby set for Silver Royd return

County rugby returns to Scarborough RUFC’s Silver Royd base on Saturday as Yorkshire’s men’s and women’s sides tackle their Northumberland counterparts in a double-header.

The action kicks off as the two women’s side lock horns at 1pm.

That game is followed by the men’s sides taking to the field for a 3pm kick-off.

Tickets are now on sale for both games, costing £10, with Under-18s free.

To book tickets for the two games, contact Scarborough Rugby Club on 01723 357740 (option one).

Don’t miss next week’s Scarborough News for pictures and reaction from the two games.