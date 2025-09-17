England call-up for Scarborough RUFC’s touch rugby stars
Teenage Scarborough RUFC players Arthur Train and Mitchell England have been handed touch rugby national call-ups.
The duo have been chosen to attend the Performance Pathway through the England Touch Centre of Excellence including sessions in Nottingham, online seminars and have been on a touch residential course.
They have also been selected for the North East Raiders under-17 team to attend the National Tournament later this month.
Both play their rugby at Scarborough RUFC.