England call-up for Scarborough RUFC’s touch rugby stars

By Charlie Hopper
Published 17th Sep 2025, 08:00 BST
Scarborough RUFC's Mitchell England, left, looks for options.placeholder image
Scarborough RUFC's Mitchell England, left, looks for options.
​​Teenage Scarborough RUFC players Arthur Train and Mitchell England have been handed touch rugby national call-ups.

The duo have been chosen to attend the Performance Pathway through the England Touch Centre of Excellence including sessions in Nottingham, online seminars and have been on a touch residential course.

They have also been selected for the North East Raiders under-17 team to attend the National Tournament later this month.

Both play their rugby at Scarborough RUFC.

Related topics:Nottingham
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice