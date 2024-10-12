Scarborough RUFC earned a home 32-19 win against Old Crossleyans. Photos by Charlie Hopper

Scarborough RUFC returned to winning ways in style as four first half-tries helped them beat Old Crossleyans 32-19 in their Regional 2 North East clash at Silver Royd on Saturday.

Matty Jones’ side made a fast start to the game and raced into a 7-0 lead in the fourth minute when Jake Lyon went over from close range, writes Charlie Hopper.

The West Yorkshire-based visitors swiftly responded with a converted try of their own just two minutes later, when Alex Thompson raced clear on the wing to score under the sticks.

The Old Crocs were on level terms for only a matter of minutes before Lyon doubled his tally after Jack Holt had popped the ball up for the Hooker to score.

Scarborough’s lead extended further to 21-7 in the 11th minute when Joe Marshall raced clear to finish off a breakaway move from his side.

Old Crossleyans were then handed a golden opportunity to get back into the game.

The ball bounced between two Scarborough players and Alex Thompson collected to sprint clear and score under the posts once again.

The visitors would then find themselves on the back foot for the remainder of the first half as a penalty from Ollie Carroll and a well-taken try from Euan Govier saw Scarborough head into the break with a 29-14 lead.

Early on in the second half the visitors took the option of a penalty to the left of the posts, but it sailed well wide.

Carroll then stepped up in the 53rd minute to add another penalty for 32-14.

The conditions then worsened, with heavy rain threatening to ruin a free-flowing game of rugby.

In the final stages, the visitors added their third try of the afternoon when they took a quick penalty and went over in the corner. The conversion fell short of the posts.

The rain-soaked crowd were almost sent home with a final try from Jones’ side but Holt couldn’t quite reach the ball and it was touched down by a visiting defender bringing to an end a thrilling game of rugby at Silver Royd.

Scarborough travel to Goole next weekend as they look to continue moving up the Regional Two North East table.