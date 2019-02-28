Hicks cleared to tackle Driffield in derby

Scarborough RUFC received a boost heading into their crunch North One East derby clash at Driffield on Saturday after Tom Hicks was cleared to play.

Hicks was subject to a possible suspension after his red card in their 25-7 defeat to Pocklington last time out, but he’s been cleared to play.

Tom HIcks

With coach Simon Smith away, his coaching team of Tom Harrison and Matty Jones will be in the hot-seat this week.

“It’s great news that Tom will be able to play at Driffield, and with the return of Sam Dawson, we’re looking strong,” said Jones.

“To have Sam Dawson back is massive as well. He might not say much, but he’s a leader out there on the pitch.”

Jones is waiting on a disciplinary hearing tonight (Thursday) after his red card against Pocklington, but is keeping his fingers crossed he’ll be able to take to the field.

The skipper added: “I have a hearing where I’ll get to put my case forward, and hopefully we’ll have a positive outcome and I can play.”