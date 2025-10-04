Scarborough RUFC's Seb Holloway looks for a way past his Morley opponents. Photo by Charlie Hopper

Scarborough RUFC made it a Ladies Day to remember as they ran in eight tries on their way to a 50-24 win over Morley.

In front of a packed crowd, it was the visitors who took an unexpected lead as Noah Hawkins took a penalty quickly and ran the length of the pitch to score close to the posts.

Despite the early setback, Foden’s side responded in emphatic fashion as they scored three unanswered tries to take a 17-7 lead after the opening 20 minutes.

First Drew Govier capitalised on a defensive mistake to score before Harry Domett finished off a move in the corner.

Morley players team up to try and halt the progress of Ropeti Ropeti. Photo by Charlie Hopper

Moments later it was Aaron Wilson who was crossing over for the home side. Morley continued to cause a threat and looked dangerous with the ball in hand.

They reduced the deficit in the 22nd minute when Mickey Ryan was set free down the left hand side and he scored close to the touchline.

It was then Scarborough who took complete control of the game, first securing the bonus point, before running in a further three tries before the break.

Vytautas Mudingis, Euan Govier, Sam Dawson and Jake Lyon all scoring to give the home side a commanding 43-12 lead.

Scarborough's Jake Lyon looks to shrug off the attentions of the visiting number 17. Photos by Charlie Hopper

Normal service was resumed in the second half when Jordan Wakeham spotted a gap in the defence and he broke through to score under the posts.

At 50-12, the visitors enjoyed a period of sustained pressure inside the Scarborough half and they scored their third try in the 51st minute when Will Kinder raced clear and went over in the corner.

They then secured the losing bonus point in the 60th minute as Kinder finished off a fast-paced move to register his second try of the game and cut the deficit to 50-24.

The final meaningful action came in the form of a yellow card, for a Morley player, following a high tackle in the middle of the pitch.

Scarborough, who sit top of Regional Two North East, travel to Old Crossleyans next weekend.