High-flying Scarborough RUFC slip to 31-5 defeat at Old Brodleians

Jonty Holloway made his 100th appearance.for Scarborough RUFC at Old Brodleians

​Scarborough RUFC slipped to their fifth Regional 2 North East defeat of the season after Old Brodleians ran in five tries to round off a 31-5 victory at Woodhead on Saturday afternoon.

​Buoyed by the previous weekend’s thrilling triumph in Halifax at Old Crossleyans, Matty Jones’s side made a slow start to the game and found themselves behind inside the first five minutes, writes Charlie Hopper.

Winger Jacob Grierson collected a Josh Kelly cross-field kick, to score in the corner.

Scarborough almost responded in the 20th minute, when the returning Tom Ratcliffe dinked a kick into the arms of Nat Parker, but the winger spilled the ball close to the line.

In the 35th minute, the home side extended their lead to 12-0 courtesy of a penalty try.

Jones’ side then came agonisingly close to reducing the deficit, in the 40th minute, but the home side’s defence continued to prove a thorn in Scarborough’s side.

The second half got off to the worst possible start for the visitors as Douglas Heseltine broke through the defence to score his side’s third try and extend their lead to 19-0.

They then secured the bonus point, 10 minutes later, when a member of the forwards collected the ball and scored from close range.

Peter Ashton went over in the corner, for 31-0, before Scarborough responded with their only try of the afternoon.

Young Nat Parker collected the ball and raced clear before sliding over to reduce the deficit.

The final action of a disappointing afternoon saw both sides reduced to 14 men.

First Parker was shown a yellow card before Jack Smart was also sent to the bin.

Scarborough remain in second place, with both Rochdale and Bradford Salem losing, and they welcome Wetherby, who are currently fourth in the Regional 2 North East standings to Silver Royd in two weeks.

Wetherby will be a tough team to overcome as they defeated table-toppers Rochdale 8-7 while Salem lost out 30-7 at home to Morley.