​Hosts Pocklington RUFC crush Wath upon Dearne 53-11

Centre James Thompson's long pass send Jed Jackson in for Pocklington's sixth try against Wath - Photo Bea Stanton

It was a regulation win for Pocklington RUFC as they scored seven tries on their way to a 53-11 home victory over Wath upon Dearne.

So often this season when Pocklington have played against lower table sides, the opposition have held firm in the first period before Pock have surged clear of them later on, writes Phil Gilbank.

And at the end of the first quarter on Saturday it was only 6-3, Pock's points coming from two Christian Pollock penalties.

But Pocklington then crossed twice before the break for an 18-6 interval lead. Jed Jackson's step inside and strength seeing him over on the right flank on 26 minutes after sustained scrum pressure; followed by backs and forwards combining and Ed Wraith crashing in from close range for Pollock to convert.

Wath pulled a penalty back with the last kick of the first half.

And they attacked again on the resumption.

Pocklington held firm then took play to the other end where the home pack destroyed the Wath eight at a five metre scrum and were awarded a penalty try for 25-6.

Pock promptly pulled clear with scrum half Rob Boddy’s quick-fire brace - backing up his threequarters to take an inside pass and score, then bursting clear to run in from 35 metres.

Jackson soon popped up on the left to stroll in for his second, Pollock adding all three conversions to make it 46-6.

Pock's seventh try was their best, Matty Downes blasting out from deep, Boddy and Sam May sprinting down the clubhouse touchline then cutting inwards for Downes to finish at the posts, Pollock again adding the extras.

There was still time for Wath to wrestle over for a consolation score just before the final whistle.

It was a good weekend all round at Percy Road.

Pocklington’s walking rugby team defeated Wath in a front pitch curtain-raiser, while on the back the Pilgrims trounced Hull Ionians 87-0 with try hat-tricks coming from Dan Elvidge, Lewis McHale and Chops Thompson.

And on Sunday Pocklington Colts gave one of their best displays of the season to win a 28-27 cliffhanger with Guisborough.