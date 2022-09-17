Hosts Scarborough RUFC blown away by high-flying Moortown

Scarborough RUFC v Moortown Photos by Paul Tait

Unfortunately, straight from the first whistle it was evident that Scarborough were going to be in for a difficult afternoon when Moortown attacked and scored the game’s first try before Scarborough had even touched the ball.

The first half continued in the same vein, with Moortown dominating the set piece and scoring three further converted tries to lead 28-0 at half-time.

Chasing the game in the second half it was perhaps inevitable that Scarborough would give up further scores, with Moortown mercilessly pouncing on any errors from the home side to run in further tries.

Tom Ratcliffe in action for Scarborough in their home loss against Moortown

The bold pursuit of a bonus point for scoring four tries appeared to be bearing fruit for Scarborough however, with tries for Tom Ratcliffe, Dan Boyes and Tom Harrison bringing them to within touching distance of taking something from the game.

Sadly in the last 10 minutes the bounce of the ball evaded them and their brave rearguard action ended with nothing to show from their efforts.

The final score of 57-19 fairly reflected the difference in the quality of the sides on the day.

Scarborough captain Drew Govier was the pick of the home team’s players while fly-half Tom Ratcliffe also showed glimpses of magic in making a couple of trademark breaks in a losing cause.