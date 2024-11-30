Hosts Scarborough RUFC hold firm to see off lowly Doncaster Phoenix in thriller

Ollie Wells scores the opening try for Scarborough on Saturday.

Scarborough RUFC made it six league wins in a row after picking up a 29-24 win at home to Regional Two North East strugglers Doncaster Phoenix.

Ahead of the game, Matty Jones handed Nathan Valentine and Nathaniel Baumann debuts, with both players set to come off the bench, writes Charlie Hopper.

His side were made to work hard in the opening stages as they went close on a number of occasions. In the 20th minute, Prop Ropeti Ropeti was shown a yellow card for an infringement in the scrum, but his side came together and scored two quickfire tries.

First Ollie Wells scored in the corner before Jack Davies finished off a team move to give the home side a 12-0 lead.

Wells celebrates his try with Ropeti Ropeti. Photos: Andy Standing

The visitors, who are rooted to the bottom of Regional Two North East, then had an encouraging spell of their own.

They crossed over for their first try, in the 37th minute, when captain Kahil, collected from the back of the scrum and scored to the right of the posts for 12-7.

They then tested the Scarborough defence again, but made an error close to the line, allowing Jones’ side the opportunity to clear their lines.

The second half started in frantic fashion, with Scarborough running in two unanswered tries.

Joe Marshall in action for the home side.

First Dawson broke through the defence before offloading for Ropeti to run clear and score under the sticks.

The lead then extended to 24-7 when Drew Govier finished off a smart move in the corner.

To the frustration of the home crowd, Phoenix hit immediately back courtesy of a try from O’Brien. The visitors capitalised on a knock-on, worked the ball wide and the fly-half was able to run in the try close to the posts.

They continued to cause the home side problems and reduced the deficit even further in the 62nd minute with another converted try to leave them trailing 24-21.

Debutant Nathaniel Baumann in action for the victors on Saturday.

With the game in the balance, it was a moment of brilliance from Kahu Craig-TeRanga that would decide the result. The centre collected the ball inside his own half, spotted a gap, and raced clear to run the length of the field and score.

The final action of an entertaining afternoon came in the form of a yellow card for Euan Govier. The visitors kicked the penalty to secure a losing bonus point.

Scarborough are now up to third in Regional Two North East, with a tough trip to Pontefract coming up next weekend.

