Action from Scarborough RUFC's home win against Moortown. PHOTO BY CHARLIE HOPPER

​Scarborough RUFC made it a Ladies Day to remember as they edged out Moortown 26-20 on a foggy Saturday afternoon at Silver Royd.

Matty Jones’ side made a fast start to the afternoon’s action with debutant Jack Davies managing to sneak over in the corner for an unconverted try, writes Charlie Hopper.

The second try was only minutes away, this time Kahu Craig-Teranga spotted a gap in the Town defence and raced through to make it 12-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors, who like to play fast-paced rugby, went over for their first try in the 14th minute. Prop Drew Cookland scoring from close range.

Action from Scarborough RUFC's home win against Moortown. PHOTO BY CHARLIE HOPPER

The final action of an entertaining first half came in the form of two penalties from Ollie Carroll, the fly-half, playing against his old club, gave his side an 18-7 interval lead.

Town posed an early threat in the second half as Harri Collier slotted a penalty in the 44th minute to reduce the deficit.

The momentum then shifted again, when Jonty Holloway scored a stunning try in the corner to further extend the lead. In addition to that, Carroll slotted a 63rd minute penalty to leave his side leading 26-10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moortown responded with two unanswered tries. First Collier scored in the corner before Dylan Wepener capitalised on a defensive error to cut the lead to 26-20. The visitors, aiming to spoil the Ladies Day party, went in search of a winner with seconds to go. Camped close to the hosts’ line, they were penalised for holding on to give Carroll the chance to kick clear and round off a huge win.

Jones’ side hit the road next week, as they travel to Morley, looking to make it three wins in a row.