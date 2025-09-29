IN PICTURES: Silver Royd celebrates as Scarborough's Zoe Aldcroft lifts the Rugby World Cup

Every available stool and chair and inch of floor space was taken in the bar and the Qdos Suite as fans crowded around the TV screens to encourage the Red Roses to victory.

Many at Silver Royd had known Zoe since her childhood in Scarborough, playing in the same rugby team, at school together, playing netball, going to the same dance school, at Scarborough Rowing Club or knowing the family from the café on the Scarborough seafront, it was an emotional day, one which will long live in their memories.