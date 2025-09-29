Zoe Aldcroft lifts the Rugby World Cupplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: Silver Royd celebrates as Scarborough's Zoe Aldcroft lifts the Rugby World Cup

By Louise French
Published 29th Sep 2025, 12:26 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 12:36 BST
Scarborough RUFC players and fans flocked to Silver Royd to cheer England Rugby Captain Zoe Aldcroft to Women's World Cup final glory on Saturday night.

Hundreds of rugby fans packed into Silver Royd in eager anticipation of watching sporting history in the making.

Every available stool and chair and inch of floor space was taken in the bar and the Qdos Suite as fans crowded around the TV screens to encourage the Red Roses to victory.

Many at Silver Royd had known Zoe since her childhood in Scarborough, playing in the same rugby team, at school together, playing netball, going to the same dance school, at Scarborough Rowing Club or knowing the family from the café on the Scarborough seafront, it was an emotional day, one which will long live in their memories.

Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture the excitement.

Fans gathered at Silver Royd for the match

Fans gathered at Silver Royd for the match Photo: Richard Ponter

Senior teams kicked off early so they could watch the match

Senior teams kicked off early so they could watch the match Photo: Richard Ponter

Zoe celebrates with team mates (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Zoe celebrates with team mates (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) Photo: David Rogers

Supporting Zoe!

Supporting Zoe! Photo: Richard Ponter

