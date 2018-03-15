JAMES PERRETT: Scarborough RUFC Under-18s dig deep to see off rivals

Our performance of the week at the weekend came from the Scarborough Under-18 girls, who beat Tamworth 34-24.

This remarkable game saw our girls continue their fine run by coming from behind.

Yet again Scarborough found themselves up against a bigger more experienced side which proved evident in the first half.

Apart from some fine defending to stay in the game, our only highlight was a decisive break by Lucy Huby which allowed Georgia Howarth to power over, who then converted the try.

The strong Tamworth forwards continued to exploit Scarborough’s inexperience to run in four tries and deservedly lead 24-7 at the break.

However, the second half that was to come was a very different game of rugby.

Scarborough gradually got a foothold in the game and began to apply pressure.

With a lot more ball, Scarborough played with some flair and dominated to run in five tries from Ellie Smith, Kate Allan, two more from Georgia Howarth and a brilliant maiden try from Lottie Rogers.

All the Scarborough players deserve huge credit for turning around a game that appeared lost into a comfortable win.

However, a special mention to Beth Raybould who took control of the midfield with authority and constantly encouraged her teammates.

The Under-13 and 15 girls sides also came up against very strong Tamworth girls sides and although the results were not as favourable as the Under-18s both played great games of rugby on wet and boggy pitches.

Not once did either side let in or give up but kept trying as hard as they could.

They put in some great tackles, scoring some brilliant team tries as well as some good individual ones.

The standard of rugby throughout the girls section was of great quality and everyone watching was amazed with how well they played and how far they have all come in such a short time.

The Under-12 boys played away at Bridlington against a good Goole team.

A very wet and heavy pitch evened out any significant advantage either side may have had and lead to 50 minutes of close rugby in fairly terrible conditions, though the weather was bright and warm compared to recent weeks.

It was one of the year’s best performances from the squad overall, and must bode well for the remainder of the season.

The team would like to apologise for removing about two tons of Bridlington’s second-team pitch attached to their strips, face, hair and boots.

Scarborough Under-14s lost seven tries to one at home to Hullensians.

Despite the loss the under-14s continue to improve as a team, playing in very heavy conditions on the training pitch.

It was a hard-fought game with evenly-matched sides.

In the conditions forward power was always going to be the dominating factor of the game.

For Scarborough, William Vasey was in good form making many driving runs on the narrow muddy pitch.

Stand-off Robbie Kerr controlled the Scarborough possession feeding supporting runners including Jack Noon Declan Carr and Alfie Holder.

Scarborough pushed for the line and came close to scoring on several occasions, unfortunately being denied by some great Hull tackles.

Scarborough only try came in the third quarter when centre Jay Allison Wilson broke clear on the left wing to power away.

This weekend our Under-14s are home again on Saturday against Huddersfield RUFC.

On Sunday the girls section head to Selby for a rugby festival and the Valkyries are at home against league leaders West Park Leeds.