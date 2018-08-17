Jones departure a huge blow, says Smith

Scarborough RUFC coach Simon Smith has expressed his anger after his captain and forwards coach Matty Jones was denied a visa, meaning he’ll have to leave the UK.

Kiwi Jones returned to Silver Royd for a second spell with the club a year ago, and immediately transformed matters on and off the field.

Jones (pictured right) then led the club to Yorkshire Shield success and promotion from Yorkshire One in the 2018-19 season.

“I’m furious,” blasted Smith.

“It’s incredibly disappointing that our immigration laws are denying Matty and his young family the chance to stay here.

“It’s very sad, we’re talking about people’s lives here, their home, friends and family are here.

“I will miss Jonesy incredibly, as both a friend, a coach and a player.

“His presence within the club will be greatly missed.”

It’s not just off the field that Jones will be missed, Smith admits his departure will leave a huge chasm on the paddock.

“He will be a huge, huge loss to the entire club,” added Smith.

“Without his influence and bringing the whole club together on and off the field, I’m sure we wouldn’t have achieved what we did last season.

“He was a leader on the field for us, and an unsung hero in that he was always too modest to go up for man of the match awards. He’ll be a big loss.”