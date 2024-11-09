Jonty Holloway’s last-gasp try steers Scarborough RUFC to dramatic home win against Old Brodleians
Matty Jones’ side, who had climbed to fifth in the Regional Two North East table, made a strong start to the game but struggled to make their early dominance count, writes Charlie Hopper.
It was, however, the visitors who took the lead in the 13th minute after Josh Kelly slotted a penalty for 3-0.
Despite then going close in the 22nd minute, it was Old Brodleians who would extend their lead even further.
A well-worked try saw them run in under the posts for 10-0.
Both sides then exchanged periods of momentum before the referee brought the first half to an end.
The second half started in breathtaking fashion as Scarborough ran in three consecutive tries.
First Sam Dawson ran in a try under the posts in the 44th minute before Drew Govier finished off a flowing move to score for 14-10.
Dom Georgiou was immediately shown a yellow card straight after the try for an incident after the ball had been touched down.
The lead then stretched even further in the 51st minute when Ollie Carroll received a pass and raced clear to score. He made light work of the conversion to give his side a 21-10 lead.
Old Brodleians then immediately hit back with two brilliant tries of their own, scoring with an overlap in the 55th minute before a fortuitous bounce of the ball presented them with a breakaway try to retake the lead at 22-21.
In the 63rd minute, Jones’ side were then reduced to 14 men when Euan Govier was shown a yellow card but this didn’t stop his side as they came fighting back and opened up a narrow 24-21 lead courtesy of a penalty from the boot of Carroll.
In the 72nd minute Old Brods wrestled back the lead, again, with a penalty of their own before an exciting finish saw Scarborough snatch it at the death. Jonty Holloway cut through the defence to score in the 80th minute. Carroll added the conversion to round of a stunning 31-25 victory and move his side up to fourth in the table.
Scarborough are back on the road next weekend, as they travel to Wetherby.