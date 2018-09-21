Ladies Day raises £800 for cystic fibrosis

Daisy Fitzpatrick with mum Ellie and dad Neil with brother Charlie and sister Rosie, with Scarborough RUFC skipper Matty Jones (right)
Scarborough RUFC’s annual Ladies Day was held at Saturday’s North One East encounter with Cleckheaton - raising £800 for cystic fibrosis.

Two-hundred women crammed into Silver Royd’s Qdos Suite for the pre-match festivities, with post-match entertainment also put on after Scarborough’s 26-19 victory.

Organiser Craig Farrell was quick to thank everyone who attended and people who helped put the annual event together.

Farrell said: “A huge thank-you to everyone who came along and supported the day again.

“We raised £800 for cystic fibrosis, which is fantastic.

“Thank-you also to everyone who donated raffle prizes.”

Young Daisy Fitzpatrick, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, was at the game with mum, Ellie, dad Neil and siblings Charlie and Rosie.