Ladies Day raises £800 for cystic fybrosis

Scarborough RUFC’s annual Ladies Day was held at Saturday’s North One East encounter with Cleckheaton - raising £800 for cystic fibrosis.

Two-hundred women crammed into Silver Royd’s Qdos Suite for the pre-match festivities, with post-match entertainment also put on after Scarborough’s 26-19 victory.

Organiser Craig Farrell was quick to thank everyone who attended and people who helped put the annual event together.

Farrell said: “A huge thank-you to everyone who came along and supported the day again.

“We raised £800 for cystic fibrosis, which is fantastic.

“Thank-you also to everyone who donated raffle prizes.”

Young Daisy Fitzpatrick, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, was at the game with mum, Ellie, dad Neil and siblings Charlie and Rosie.