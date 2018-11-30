Leaders Scarborough set for tough Percy Park trip

North One East leaders Scarborough RUFC will be looking to carry on their excellent start to the season when they make the long trip North to tackle Percy Park tomorrow.

This will be the final away game of 2018 for the Silver Royd men, who will then face home derbies against Malton & Norton on December 8 and Bridlington on December 15.

Ben Martin, Sam Dawson and Tom Hicks are all missing for the long trip north tomorrow, with Luke Brown and Billy Parker coming into the starting 15 and Nino Cutino stepping up from the replacements bench to start the match.

Ian Williams has taken Cutino's spot on the bench for tomorrow's encounter at North Shields.

Skipper Matty Jones said: "The competition for places is great at the moment, Ben is being rested as a precaution ahead of the games we have coming up as he has a slight injury while Sam and Tom are unavailable, but the quality of players we have coming in, such as Luke, Billy and Nino, is high.

"The Vikings are also top of their Merit Table at the moment and they have a strong side with a lot of experience, so there is plenty of depth in our squad now, that is something that has really shown over the past couple of years."

Jones also admitted that the Scarborough players are looking forward to their derby double-header before the Christmas break.

"We have not played against Malton for eight or nine years now so all the lads all looking forward to taking them on and we are also looking to prove a point in the game against Bridlington after we lost there early on in the season and to show them how much we have developed as a team since then.

"We said at the start of the season we would be focusing on winning our home games and aim for mid-table by Christmas, so to be top of the table just three games before the Christmas break is a great achievement,"