Martin's delight at Player of the Year honour

Ben Martin has revealed his pride at being named as Scarborough RUFC’s Players’ Player of the Year after an impressive 2018 campaign.

Martin impressed throughout a hugely successful campaign for the club’s first team and scooped the top award at the club’s presentation night last week.

The number eight said: “I’m a Scarborough lad and have played for the club since I was six, I’ve always wanted to run out for a 1st XV game.

“Now I’ve played regularly, I’m in my ideal position, we’ve gained promotion, we’ve won the Yorkshire Shield and to top it off a Players’ Player Award ahead of some phenomenal players.

“I’m very pleased with the individual award and to be recognised by your teammates is an honour.”

Martin has been impressed with his teammates this season. “It’s a superb team,” he added.

“I’ve been involved with the first team for three seasons now and in that time the team has grown in many areas, especially in the season just gone under Smithy.

“The success we’ve had and the team unity throughout the season was immense and was great to be a part of.”

Martin is now confident the club can push on in North East One after promotion.

“The squad is more than ready to compete at North East One level,” he added.

With the continued quality coaching and player commitment, I’m sure we can make some improvements and be competitive in our first season up there.”

SRUFC END OF SEASON AWARD WINNERS

FIRST TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Ben Martin.

YOUNG PLAYER:

Jonty Holloway.

TOP TRAINER:

Euan Govier.

SPONSORS’ PLAYER:

Tom Ratcliffe.

MOST IMPROVED:

Aaron Wilson.

PETER IRELAND GOOD EGG OF THE YEAR:

Matty Jones.

VIKINGS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Connor Ward.

MOST IMPROVED:

Will Leah.

DANESMEN

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Alex Conlin.

MOST IMPROVED:

Finlay Dennis.

DANESMAN OF THE YEAR:

Rhys Stansfield.

VALKYRIES

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Casey Hoath.

MOST IMPROVED:

Jess Brookman.

COACH’S PLAYER:

Rachel Thomson.

GULLS LIFETIME AWARD:

Billy Freeman.