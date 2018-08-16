Mixed Scarborough squad suffer Stockport defeat

Scarborough hosted Stockport for a pre-season practice match comprising of four 20-minute periods at Silver Royd on Saturday, the visitors coming away 36-29 winners.

The Seasiders picked a big squad which included a handful of first team players plus players from the Vikings, Norsemen and Under-18s.

The Cheshire side only brought a 19-man squad, who played for the whole 80 minutes, while coach Simon Smith gave everyone a game including newcomers Luke Brown from Whitby and former Selby player Tom Hicks.

Playing with a settled 15, Stockport ran in eight tries over the four quarters while Scarborough ran in four, all from first team players, Jimmy Perrett, Sam Dawson and Jonty Holloway (2).

Scarborough won only one quarter, the fourth, by three tries to one and it was no surprise that their line-up for that final 20 minutes contained all the first-teamers available.

Coach Smith said: “There were plenty of positives to take from the game.

“For a start, we had 29 players who had been training hard and wanting a game of rugby.

“It was slightly unfortunate that Stockport came with their first-team squad, but when we had our predominantly strongest side out, we matched them.

“Some of the players were a bit dejected after the game, I told them they’d trained hard and all of them deserved to be out there on the field.”

Smith was quick to praise the performances of new signings Hicks and Brown.

“Tomsigned for us towards the end of last season, and he really put his hand up on Saturday. It was his first game for a while and he was impressive.

“Luke is still a bit raw, but the guys at Whitby encouraged him to come down and push himself and he’s shown great commitment so far.”

Hullensians are the visitors to Silver Royd on Friday evening at 7pm.