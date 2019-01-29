PHOTO FOCUS: Scarborough RUFC 35-10 West Leeds Scarborough RUFC sealed a 35-10 win against West Leeds on Saturday. Pictures by Andy Standing. Sam Dawson on the charge for Scarborough RUFC Andy Standing jpimedia Buy a Photo Cade Robinson tries to plough his way through the West Leeds line Andy Standing jpimedia Buy a Photo Ben Martin looks for a gap in the Leeds line Andy Standing jpimedia Buy a Photo Jonty Holloway crashes over the whitewash Andy Standing jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3