Scarborough RUFC 35-10 West Leeds

PHOTO FOCUS: Scarborough RUFC 35-10 West Leeds

Scarborough RUFC sealed a 35-10 win against West Leeds on Saturday.

Pictures by Andy Standing.

Sam Dawson on the charge for Scarborough RUFC
Cade Robinson tries to plough his way through the West Leeds line
Ben Martin looks for a gap in the Leeds line
Jonty Holloway crashes over the whitewash
