​Pocklington RUFC hang on for narrow home win against Selby

Christian Pollock dives over in the corner to score Pocklington's second try. Photo by David Wilkinson.

​Pocklington RUFC edged a one-point victory for the second week in a row, overcoming their poor start to overhaul Selby in the final quarter 32-31.

​Six months ago the two local rivals stood two leagues apart, but promoted Pocklington kicked off as the clear pundits' favourites on Saturday.

Perhaps that contributed to Pocklington's early lethargy as Selby flew out of the blocks with two converted tries in the opening ten minutes of the contest.

The visitors missed chances to increase their lead before Pocklington finally got going, the pack battering at the home line before scrum half Rob Boddy plunged over.

A Selby penalty made it 17-5, but Pocklington closed to within two points with unconverted tries on either side of the interval.

First replacement Matty Downes and wing Reece Dixon made headway on the right, and fullback Christian Pollock looped round to fling himself over at the flag; then the pack drove hard up the middle before the backs were released for Fin Sangwin to sprint to the corner.

Having worked hard to get within touching distance, Pocklington switched off at the restart, Selby taking advantage to smuggle over for a converted try and stretch 24-15 ahead.

Pollock's boot was finally on target to kick a penalty at the start of the final quarter, and Selby shot themselves in the foot seeing yellow for talking a man out in the air.

That gave Pocklington a way back, and when Harry Matthews scuffed a kick behind the Selby defence it stood up perfectly for Louis Sangwin to collect and score, Pollock converting for Pocklington to lead for the first time.

Soon after Selby tapped back a lineout only to let Downes through to touch down, Pollock again kicking the conversion.

But Pocklington invariably keep their supporters on tenterhooks and again let Selby back within a point with a couple of minutes left, before running down the clock to celebrate the victory.

Pocklington Panthers lost out 25-14 at table topping Selby, but the Pilgrims had a high-scoring 51-31 success over Hull Ionians.

On Sunday the Colts lost 21-64 to league leaders Castleford.