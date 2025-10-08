Freddy Peel (black scrum cap) is mobbed by his Pocklington teammates after scoring the last-minute winner at Brodleians. Photo by Phil Gilbank

​Teenager Freddy Peel produced a moment of last-gasp magic in Pocklington’s smash and grab 20-17 victory at Old Brodleians.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The game started in torrential rain and a stiff wind, but a rousing encounter of total commitment ensued, with Pocklington somehow ending on top thanks to their resilience and opportunism.

Although on the back foot for long periods, Pocklington went into the last minute of the game trailing by just four points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, both sets of supporters had settled on a Brods victory, until Pock made one last throw of the dice. Matty Downes carried from a lineout, backs Harry Matthews and Louis Sangwin each had a thrust, before Peel got the ball 10 yards out surrounded by five Brods players. But the 17-year-old replacement somehow managed to slip through the bemused home cover, going under the posts for the winning score before being mobbed by jubilant teammates.

Freddy Peel (black scrum cap) is mobbed by his Pocklington teammates after scoring the last-minute winner at Brodleians. Photo by Phil Gilbank

Brods' hillside ground is an intimidating place on a good day. And though Pocklington scored straight from the kick-off with a Christian Pollock penalty, it was their defence against sustained home pressure that won the day.

Pock held Brods’ initial signature lineout drive, but a repeat put them 5-3 ahead after 10 minutes.

Pocklington regained the lead at the end of the first quarter when wing Rob Boddy was tackled short from a Matthews' cross-kick, then retrieved the ball and dived over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brodleians laid siege to the Pock line through to the interval, but Pock's defence held firm, despite going down to 14 men for persistent offside.

After the long first half rearguard action, Pocklington grabbed the initiative on the restart, showing Brodleians how to turn pressure into points as prop George Grosvenor smuggled over from close range for a 13-5 advantage.

But the longer the game went on the more Brodleians pack turned the screw, getting a penalty try from a scrum rumble, then crashing over from another scrummage to edge ahead with 10 minutes left.

With Pocklington back down to 14 with another sin-binning, and facing the hill and gale their comeback chances were slim, but they tore up the script to win it at the death.