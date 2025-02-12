Pocklington RUFC Women defeat Selby 12-5 in a see-saw Sunday encounter
Pock and Selby are long standing rivals, going into this game second and third respectively in the RFU North 3 table, writes Phil Gilbank.
When the sides met at Selby in November, Pocklington came from behind to snatch a breathless 20-19 victory; it was equally close this time with the score 0-0 until after the hour, Pock again coming through for a late win.
Both sides had their moments in the scoreless first half, Pocklington coming closest to breaking the deadlock.
After holding firm against sustained Selby pressure, plus overcoming injury disruptions, they kicked to the other end only to be held up over the try line.
Again, neither side could find a breakthrough in the second period, and it was into the final quarter when Selby finally crossed for an unconverted try.
Having waited so long for a score, the second soon followed. Tough-tackling centre Ellie Randall sliced through to go under the posts, then added the conversion to put Pocklington 7-5 up.
With standout performances from forwards Lydia Walker and Grace Lee, and backs Rikki Kelly and Clare Woodmansey, Pock sealed victory in the closing stages as Bea Stanton made another twisting run from fullback to cross in the corner.
On Saturday, Pocklington Panthers travelled to Scarborough, going down 38-21 at Silver Royd.
Scarborough were 12 points up before the Panthers enjoyed their best spell.
Centre Sam May burst through to open the Panthers’ account, then they forced a close-range lineout for skipper John Wright to plunge over, with Sam Sellers adding both conversions the Panthers led by two points.
But Scarborough's big backs regained the initiative, their third try making it 24-14 at the break.
May's second half carbon-copy score, again converted by Sellers, kept the Panthers in contention, and there were promising displays by newcomers Angus Watson and Ben Richardson.
But Scarborough's experience saw them pull clear of the visitors in the final quarter of the match.