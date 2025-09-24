Pocklington RUFC work hard to earn 13-0 win at Old Crossleyans

Matty Downes heading for the try line and scoring the only try of the day for Pocklington RUFC. Photo by Phil Gilbank

Rugby is a winter game, but the monsoon season arrived early for Pocklington RUFC at Halifax on Saturday as they battled the deluge and determined Crossleyans opposition before emerging 13-0 victors.

​With Pocklington frequently penalised, the home side had the possession and opportunities in the opening exchanges but lacked a kicker to take advantage.

And Pocklington's first attack almost brought the first score, wing Jed Jackson launching himself for the line, only for the ball to slither out as he stretched to touchdown.

Although Crossleyans continued to have dangerous moments, Will Sayer led another strong Pock tackling stint and the visitors opened the scoring through a Christian Pollock penalty on the quarter hour.

Pollock's second penalty stretched the lead, and Pocklington finished the half on top.

Jackson thought he had crossed again from a crosskick, but play was brought back for a Pock penalty and at a scrum five replacement powerhouse Matty Downes blasted under the posts, Pollock converting for a 13-point interval advantage.

Pocklington took the advantage into the second period. Pollock fired a penalty just wide, and the forwards battered at the home line before an optimistic lob out wide turned the tables as Crox broke out.

More Pock errors, compounded by injuries, gave Crox the initiative and Pocklington had to defend their line under severe pressure.

However, Pock's defence held firm with the front five increasingly dominant at scrummage time, driving the home pack up and back with increasing regularity.

The incessant deluge took its toll as players tired and mistakes multiplied, but Pocklington had enough to maintain control and steer to another league success.

Back at Percy Road Pocklington Panthers faced a powerful York outfit, going down 32-5.

Two big opening league wins followed on Sunday, Pocklington Women thumping Driffield 2nds 60-0, and Pocklington Colts coming away from Brodleians with a 55-5 victory.

This Saturday the 1sts are due at Bradford Salem in the Yorkshire Cup, the Pilgrims play Beverley at home with the Colts entertaining Doncaster on Sunday.