Rugby Club’s delight at RFU re-accreditation

Scarborough RUFC are celebrating receiving re-accreditation by the RFU.

The accreditation recognises the high standards reached by the club in areas such as club management, player development, coaching and refereeing.

Director of rugby Mike Holder said: “We are delighted to, once again receive the accreditation.

“It shows that we are looking after children, adults and running the club in a proper and diligent manner.”

James McKay, rugby development officer for East Yorkshire, added: “There’s a number of policies and procedures that the club need to adhere to or put in place to make it a safe, warm and welcoming environment.

“The club has demonstrated the great work that they do within the local community, the schools and colleges by opening their doors to get everyone involved with the sports they offer here.”

The quality of the facilities available at Silver Royd were also praised by the RFU.

Leader of Scarborough Borough Council, Cllr Derek Bastiman was also quick to sing the praises of the club.

He added: “The facilities are second-to-none among many clubs within the region and as leader of the council, I can confirm that the commitment of Scarborough Borough Council is without question as the facilities are a benefit to the whole community.”