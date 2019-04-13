Scarborough beat Bradford but must travel for promotion play-off as Blackburn demolish Douglas

Scarborough RUFC won 39-26 in their final game of the North One East season, but will have to travel away to Blackburn for their promotion play-off after the North One West runners-up demolished Douglas 85-0.

The hosts grabbed the initiative just 11 minutes in, Jordan Wakeham collecting from the base of a scrum five yards out and crashing over.

The try was converted for a 7-0 lead.

In-form Aussie James Perrett scored yet another scintillating solo try just two minutes later and Scarborough led 12-0.

A flowing team move on 24 minutes saw Scarborough touch down for a third time, the hard work being done by Aaron Wilson before Jonty Holloway scored for 17-0.

On the brink of half-time Scarborough extended their lead to 22-0, Ben Martin starting an attack before Holloway turned provider for Wilson to touch down.

It didn't take long for Scarborough to further extend their lead after the break, Perrett grabbing his second after 44 minutes for a 29-0 lead.

A pin-point cross-field kick by Tom Ratcliffe was then caught by Matty Young to touch down for a 34-0 lead 52 minutes in.

With goal-difference set to prove critical as Scarborough pushed for a home play-off against Blackburn, it came as a blow when visitors Bingley touched down in the 57th minute for 34-5.

Their lead was further reduced minutes later when Bradford intercepted and touched down in the corner for 34-12.

Bradford were now rampant and two further tries helped them reduce their deficit to 34-26.

Scarborough regained their composure though, Sam Dawson crashing over to increase their lead back up to 39-26.

Simon Smith's men will hit the road to tackle Blackburn on Saturday April 27th to battle it out for a place in the North Premier.