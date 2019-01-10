Scarborough coach Smith eyeing Huddersfield revenge

Scarborough RUFC coach Simon Smith is eyeing revenge when his North One East table-topping side host second-placed Huddersfield YMCA at Silver Royd on Saturday.

Huddersfield grabbed a hard-fought 29-26 win earlier in the season on home soil and coach Smith is excited to see his free-scoring side lock horns with their title rivals.

“They beat us last time by a tight margin and we’re keen to turn the tables this weekend,” said Smith.

“We played them early in the season when we were new to the division and had a few injuries, and for 20 minutes of that game it almost felt like we didn’t believe we belonged on the same field as them.

“After a while we grew in confidence and gave it a real go and almost got back in it, so I’m looking forward to seeing how we match up against them at Silver Royd.

“They’re a powerful outfit, so we’ll need to front up and show that desire to defend again like we did at Cleckheaton if we are to get anything.”

Skipper Matty Jones will be assessed after missing Saturday’s 29-19 win at Cleckheaton with a shoulder problem, with Ben Martin ruled out due to concussion protocol.

Manning Smith is expected to return to the side.