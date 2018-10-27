Scarborough fight back for victory at Pocklington

Jimmy Perrett and Aaron Wilson scored two tries apiece as Scarborough RUFC battled back from 29-19 down to win 36-29 at Pocklington in North One East.

Scarborough took the lead after only nine minutes with a Sam Dawson try, converted by Tom Ratcliffe to make it 7-0.

The home side responded with their own converted try five minutes later, but Perrett collected a Ratcliffe kick through to put Scarborough 14-7 ahead thanks to the latter's conversion.

Pock then got back in the game with a converted try on 19 minutes, and then went 19-14 ahead six minutes before the interval.

Wilson's try made it 19-19 on the stroke of half-time.

The home side started the second half strongly and a couple of unconverted tries saw Pock pull into a 29-19 lead.

Scarborough refused to submit though and Wilson's second try of the game, converted by Ratcliffe, reduced the deficit to 29-26.

Perrett then picked up a loose ball in midfield and raced through to score his second try and Scarborough were 33-29 up thanks to another Ratcliffe conversion and the latter then kicked a penalty to confirm a 36-29 success.