Scarborough hammer 14-man Brid

Scarborough RUFC surged to a 31-3 home win against Bridlington, the visitors playing most of the game with only 14 men after the early sending-off of Jamie Martin.

The visitors made the better start to the North One East, and despite having former skipper Martin sent off early after a scuffle with a home player, Brid took a 3-0 lead thanks to a penalty.

Scarborough went 7-3 ahead in the 27th minute when a stunning break by Tom Ratcliffe allowed him to feed Jonty Holloway to score a try under the posts, converted by the former.

A Sam Dawson try extended the home side's advantage to 12-3 just before the half-time break.

The home side then made a superb start to the second half, Manning Smith collecting the restart and romping over the try-line, giving Scarborough a 14-point lead.

Bridlington battled their way into the game despite being a man down but failed to get any more points on the board and with just over 10 minutes left a quick break by the hosts saw Dawson score his second try and a Ratcliffe conversion powered them into a 24-3 lead.

The win was capped by Billy Parker's late try, converted by Ratcliffe to seal the 31-3 success.

