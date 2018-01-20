Scarborough held to dramatic draw at Salem

Scarborough RUFC were forced to settle for a 21-21 draw from their trip to Bradford Salem in Yorkshire One.

Simon Smith's side had to defend resolutely in the opening exchanges, but they did just that and were first on the scoreboard when quick work from the returning Jordan Wakeham led to South African prop Nino Cutino bundling his way over the try-line for a 5-0 lead.

Hosts Salem reduced their arrears to 5-3 with a penalty after sloppy play from the visitors, but it was Scarborough who crossed the whitewash again when Ben Martin peeled off the back of a five-metre scrum to touch down.

Tom Ratcliffe converted and Scarborough led 12-3.

Back came the hosts though and when Scarborough gifted them possession, they took full advantage and touched down for their first try of the match, narrowing the deficit to 12-10.

Salem were ahead for the first time in the contest just before half-time, safely kicking home a penalty for a 13-12 lead.

Two penalties from Ratcliffe handed Scarborough a 18-13 advantage after the break, but a try from the hosts levelled the scores up again.

Scarborough thought they were going to nick the victory when a Ratcliffe drop-goal handed them a 21-18 lead in the dying embers of the contest.

It wasn't to be for Smith's side however, as Salem kicked a comfortable penalty right under the posts with the last kick of the game to deny them the victory.

Scarborough are back on home turf next weekend when they host Middlesbrough at Silver Royd.

DON'T MISS: Andy Standing's extended report and pictures plus Simon Smith's column in this week's Scarborough News.