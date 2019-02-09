Scarborough RUFC battle back to win at York

Scarborough RUFC battled back from a 12-0 half-time deficit to win 29-20 at York and maintain their push for the North One East title.

Scarborough started brightly despite playing against the strong breeze at Clifton Park.

They lost the influential Tom Hicks to injury midway through the first half and York touched down twice in the space of six minutes, their second try converted for a 12-0 half-time lead.

Scarborough hit back almost immediately after the interval, Aaron Wilson touching down after a quick tap-penalty by Jordan Wakeham.

Tom Ratcliffe converted to narrow the deficit to 12-7.

The sides then traded penalties to take the scoreline to 15-10 in York's favour.

Scarborough got back on level terms at 15-15 thanks to Aaron Wilson's touchdown, but were cruelly denied the lead as Ratcliffe's difficult conversion attempt crashed back off the post.

The turnaround was completed when a break by Manning Smith was finished off by Ben Martin, and then converted by Ratcliffe for a 22-15 lead.

A lightning break from the visitors saw them extend their lead as Jonty Holloway dived over in the corner and a difficult conversion by Ratcliffe was landed to make it 29-15.

Scarborough's had a man sent to the bin in stoppage time and York took advantage to crash over, but Simon Smith's side held on for the 29-20 success.

