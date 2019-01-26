Scarborough RUFC bounce back with West Leeds win

Scarborough RUFC bounced back from their defeat at Morpeth last week with a 35-10 win against West Leeds at Silver Royd.

Scarborough weren't at their fluent best in the opening 40 minutes, falling 3-0 behind via a West Leeds penalty.

It took until just before the break for Scarborough to get on the scoresheet, Manning Smith touching down and Tom Ratcliffe converting superbly for a 7-3 half-time lead.

Scarborough started to dominate proceedings after the break, but it took them a while before they could extend their lead.

A quick tap pen by Aaron Wilson found its way to Luke Brown, who was brought down close to the line, but Ben Martin was on hand to force his way over.

Ratcliffe converted for a 14-3 advantage.

That lead was extended to 21-3 moments later when Jonty Holloway touched down, Ratcliffe again converting.

The visitors struck back for 21-10 when their number nine touched down, but Ratcliffe crashed over to restore Scarborough's comfortable advantage to 28-10.

The scoring and a solid home win were rounded off by Ben Martin's try, converted again by Ratcliffe to complete a 35-10 success.