Euan Govier scored two tries on his 100th appearance for Scarborough RUFC.

Scarborough RUFC made it three bonus point wins in a row after a thrilling 33-20 victory over Rochdale at a packed Silver Royd.

The visitors, who have one of the youngest squads in the league, had made an unbeaten start to the season and showed their dominance early on, writes Charlie Hopper.

After a second penalty in quick succession, Sam Dawson was shown the game’s first yellow card for a late tackle.

Rochdale, however, struggled to make use of the man advantage and failed to break the deadlock.

Kahu Craig-TeRanga.in action for Scarborough. Photos by Andy Standing

In the 29th minute, Matty Jones’ side went ahead through Drew Govier.

The ball popped up from Seb Holloway into the hands of the centre and he burst clear to score close to the posts. Ollie Carroll added the extras for 7-0.

On the stroke of half-time, the visitors responded with an unconverted try.

Speedy winger Tom Hesketh raced clear down the left touchline to score in the corner for 7-5.

Drew Govier scoring a try for the home side.

The early exchanges of the second half saw Scarborough take early control, both Jake Lyon and Billy Kelly going close.

But it was the visitors who would take the lead, for the first time, in the 52nd minute through a penalty.

Their lead would only last five minutes, however, as a converted try from Jordan Holloway re-established a 14-8 lead.

The game continued to be played in a fast pace and Rochdale immediately responded.

Scarborough RUFC's Jordan Wakeham in action during the win at home to Rochdale.

Winger Cliff Howard scoring in the corner for 14-13. Both sides then exchanged converted tries in the 63rd and 67th minute as Sam Dawson went over for the home side before Steve Collins scored for the visitors to leave the game nicely poised at 21-20.

Jones’ side then snatched the game and the points in thrilling fashion.

On his 100th appearance, Euan Govier scored a quickfire double, firstly diving over in the corner before he spotted a gap in the defence to score in the 80th minute.

The visitors ended the game with 13 men, with two players shown yellow cards in the final exchanges.

Scarborough have a week off this coming weekend, before they welcome Old Brodleians to Silver Royd in league action on Saturday November 9