Scarborough RUFC claim dramatic win at Driffield

Scarborough RUFC claimed a dramatic last-gasp 27-22 win at Driffield in North One East.

Ben Martin scored the first try for the visitors, who dominated the opening exchanges, driving over in the 14th minute. The conversion was missed by Scarborough.

The home side replied with a try under the posts just four minutes later, which was converted to give Driffield a 7-5 lead.

Scarborough soon regained their lead through Jonty Holloway's try in the corner after a superb kick from Jordan Wakeham, and with Ratcliffe's conversion the visitors took a 12-7 lead.

The away side gained full reward for dominating the opening 40 minutes with another try on the stroke of half-time, Jimmy Perrett crossing after sustained pressure.

Ratcliffe kicked the conversion to make it 19-7 at the break.

The home side took charge after the interval and scored a converted try and an unconverted try to level it at 19-19, but Scarborough kicked a penalty to regain the lead at 22-19.

Driffield refused to submit and levelled at 22-22 thanks to a penalty awarded in front of the posts.

Scarborough battled back and claimed victory with an unconverted try from Manning Smith in the last play of the game.

