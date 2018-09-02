Scarborough RUFC claim superb win in opener at Bradford & Bingley

Scarborough RUFC made a superb start to life in North One East, earning a 53-33 bonus-point win at Bradford & Bingley.

First-half tries from Tom Harrison, Tom Ratcliffe, Joe Marshall and Jordan Wakeham put the visitors 29-12 ahead at the interval.

Scarborough's new skipper Sam Dawson, Jimmy Perrett and Matty Jones also claimed tries after the break as Scarborough ended up 53-33 winners despite a better second-half performance from the home side.

Ratcliffe slotted two penalties and six conversions for the victors.

Scarborough make the shorter trip to Bridlington next Saturday, the Dukes Park side having opened their season with a 27-26 loss at Pocklington, while Malton & Norton romped to a 56-5 home win against Cleckheaton and Driffield succumbed to a 23-22 home loss against York.