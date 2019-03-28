Scarborough RUFC coach Smith: We have three cup finals to play

Scarborough RUFC coach Simon Smith believes his side have “three cup finals” as they look to try and secure a historic back-to-back promotion from North One East.

Smith’s side lost 39-31 at promotion rivals Morley on Saturday, but stayed two points clear of them with three games to play.

Despite understanding the importance of their three remaining games, starting with Percy Park on Saturday, Smith is keen to highlight that their season has been a success regardless of how they finish their campaign.

“Yes, we have to treat these games as if they’re three cup finals,” said Smith.

“However, I am keen to emphasise that regardless of how we finish the season, it has been a huge success for the club.

“We came into this league happy to consolidate and stay up and are talking about promotion with three games left, so that shows what a fantastic season the players have had.”